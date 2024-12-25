Moro Hub And SER Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation And Sustainability In UAE.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This partnership marks a significant step in driving digital transformation and advancing sustainability initiatives in line with the UAE's vision of a paperless future.

Dubai, UAE,December 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) and SER Group, the leading global provider of enterprise content management software solutions, announced a strategic partnership to introduce AI-powered Intelligent Content to the UAE market. This partnership marks a significant step in driving digital transformation and advancing sustainability initiatives in line with the UAE's vision of a paperless future, which aims to implement the necessary technology to enable paper-free transactions.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to establishing Dubai as a global digital hub while advancing sustainable practices. By collaborating with SER Group, Moro Hub reaffirms its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation and sustainability. Environmental responsibility is a core pillar of Moro's vision, which aims to attain the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to achieve 100% clean energy production by 2050. Additionally, this partnership supports the broader objectives of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, emphasizing environmental, social, and economic sustainability.” Said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.





Through this collaboration Moro Hub aims to equip government and private entities with innovative tools to optimize operations, reduce environmental impact, and achieve sustainability goals. Leveraging artificial intelligence and content automation technologies, the new solution will empower organizations to digitize workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce dependency on physical documents.

“Through our partnership with Moro Hub, we will deliver the transformative capabilities of AI-powered Intelligent Content Automation to a broader range of organizations. This collaboration enables organizations to fully embrace a paperless future, enhance workforce productivity through advanced AI, and align seamlessly with Dubai's sustainability goals by significantly reducing environmental resource consumption,” said Nabil Ben Abdallah, VP Sales & Managing Director at SER Group.

By integrating advanced AI technologies, the solution simplifies complex processes and enables smart content management, enabling a seamless digital transformation journey for enterprises. The platform is designed to adapt to the needs of diverse sectors, ensuring scalability, reliability, and enhanced user experiences.