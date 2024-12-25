Balkh Asafoetida Export To India Doubles This Year

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Asafoetida Sellers and Exporters Union says as many as 840 tonnes of asafetida was exported from northern Balkh province this year, showing a two-fold surge compared to last year.

The union highlighted that in recent years, farmers in the province had shown greater interest in growing asafoetida, resulting in surge in the yield.

Mohammmdullah Qurashi, head of the Asafoetida Sellers and Exporters Union in the province, told Pajhwok Afghan News that 840 tonnes of asafoetida resin were exported to India from the province in the first nine months of current solar year.

He recalled last year, the volume of asafoetida exports to India reached 450 tonnes, but the export quantity almost doubled this year.

Asafoetida is a herb used in making some medicines. But some people also use it to make meals more delicious.

Meanwhile, some farmers in the province also acknowledged that the cultivation of asafoedita spiked in Balkh province, but they voiced concern about declining prices.

Esmatullah, a farmer in Balkh, said that in recent years, farmers have increasingly turned to asafoetida cultivation, finding it more profitable than other agricultural products.

However, he was concerned about what he called a significant drop in asafoetida prices compared to previous years, attributing it to excessive cultivation in the province.

Similarly, Samiullah, a farmer from the Kushkak village of Balkh district, pointed out many farmers started asafoetida cultivation, even selling household items to invest in it with hopes of making a profit.

He grumbled this year both asafoetida plants and resin experienced unprecedented price drops, causing financial losses to farmers.

On the other hand, several sellers of asafoetida urged the caretaker government to regulate its sale and prevent uncoordinated market activity, as it created challenges for traders.

Nooruddin, an asafoetida seller at Shadian Gate in Mazar-i-Sharif, told Pajhwok that currently, one kilogram of asafoetida price hovered between 1,000 and 3,000 afghanis, whereas prices were much higher in previous years.

He urged the government to centralize the sale of asafoetida seeds, saplings, and resin in a single marketplace to streamline the trade.

Although asafoetida plant naturally grows in many provinces of Afghanistan, non-professional harvesting in past years has caused its decline in many areas.

Currently, seeds are being imported from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan to continue its cultivation in the country.

kk/ma