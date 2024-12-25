Panama Secures $200 Million In Financing To Strengthen 2024 Budget

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of Panama, through the of and Finance (MEF), has signed an Uncommitted Revolving Credit Agreement with The of Nova Scotia for an amount of up to $200 million dollars. The main objective of this financing is to partially cover the seasonal liquidity needs of the General State Budget during the fiscal year 2024. According to ministerial MEF-RES-2024-3684, issued on December 23, this line of credit offers flexibility to the Panamanian government thanks to its open financing structure. The agreement, with a term of three years, establishes an annual interest rate of 1.375% plus the average of the six-month SOFR rate, which as of December 20, 2024, stood at 4.2%.





This credit will allow the government to respond quickly to liquidity fluctuations during the fiscal year, ensuring favorable conditions in a global financial environment of variable interest rates. The funds will be used not only to cover budgetary needs, but also to cover the costs associated with financing. The MEF has undertaken to include in each annual budget the necessary allocations to guarantee the payment of capital, interest and other obligations arising from the contract. With the implementation of this Revolving Credit, Panama strengthens its financial management capacity, promoting stability and sustainability in the execution of the national budget. This strategy ensures that the country's needs are effectively met, reinforcing confidence in the government's economic management.