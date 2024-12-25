Jordanian Global Initiative Highlights Community Role In Combating Climate Change

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra) –Rasmi Khazaleh – A group of experts and international specialized institutions is implementing an innovative initiative in Jordan under the title "The Global Center on Climate Change, Water, Energy, Food, and Systems (GC3WEFH)" to address climate and environmental challenges and engage communities in these efforts.The center is considered one of the leading initiatives aimed at tackling climate change and its negative effects on vital sectors in Jordan. It was established as a project combining local Jordanian and international efforts to provide innovative solutions aimed at improving the conditions of affected communities, especially those in rural areas and refugee camps.The project serves as a model for addressing climate challenges in a comprehensive and sustainable manner through multiple partnerships and innovative initiatives that contribute to improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable communities. This effort supports Jordan's sustainable development goals, with a funding allocation of approximately $3.8 million.The project's general supervisor, Wael Al-Delaimy, a professor of public health at the University of California, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the project will run for three years with funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). It includes partnerships with world-renowned universities such as the University of California San Diego, the University of California San Francisco, and Texas A&M University, in addition to leading Jordanian universities like the University of Jordan and the Hashemite University.He added that achieving the project's objectives relies on cooperation with prominent local entities such as the Climate Action Network Jordan, the Royal Scientific Society, and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation. This international and local collaboration contributes to advancing scientific research and developing innovative strategies to address environmental challenges.Al-Delaimy explained that the project seeks to achieve several main objectives, including building a network of researchers and institutions working collaboratively on climate challenges, enhancing the exchange of knowledge and scientific expertise, and contributing to the development of advanced analytical tools to study the complex interconnections between water, energy, food, and health systems. Additionally, the project will create a comprehensive database containing accurate information to support evidence-based decision-making, significantly contributing to sustainable development, improving community welfare, and enhancing regional development efforts.He pointed out that the project, as part of expanding its scientific and societal impact, intends to organize an international conference in cooperation with the GeoHub project at the Jordan University of Science and Technology. The conference will bring together researchers and activists in the field of climate change and related sectors from various countries, providing an opportunity to exchange ideas, share successful practices, and build global collaboration networks.Alham Al-Shurafat, a prominent Jordanian expert and the project's principal investigator and the director of Climate Action Network Jordan, has played a critical role in bridging local knowledge and international expertise. She stated that among the main projects currently being undertaken by the center is improving water quality using solar-powered desalination technologies in Khalidiya, Mafraq Governorate. This project focuses on enhancing public health by providing clean and safe drinking water to local communities. Another key project is the Zaatari initiative, which aims to treat greywater in refugee camps and convert it into a usable resource for agricultural irrigation, helping to improve the environment and living conditions for refugees.Al-Shurafat emphasized the importance of involving local communities and refugees in designing and implementing solutions. One of her key contributions has been the establishment of a community advisory board comprising experts from local communities. This board provides advice and contributes to improving projects to ensure their effectiveness. Her leadership in these areas reflects Jordan's growing expertise in climate and environmental innovation.She also noted that the center will provide direct support to civil society organizations through annual grants totaling approximately $200,000. These grants aim to enable these organizations to implement innovative environmental and climate projects, reflecting the belief in the role of civil society in driving climate and environmental change and achieving sustainable development.It is worth mentioning that the Global Center on Climate Change, Water, Energy, Food, and Health Systems seeks to become a global model for addressing environmental challenges innovatively and sustainably. Jordan was chosen for this initiative based on several factors, including its human and geographical expertise, institutional and community cooperation, and its position as a leader in climate research and environmental innovation.