Agriculture Minister, Egyptian Counterpart Checks On Agro Projects In Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Khaled Al-Hneifat, the Agriculture Minister, and his Egyptian counterpart, Alaa Farouk, inspected the Egypt's Future Authority for Sustainable Development's accomplishments and initiatives on Wednesday.This occurred during a visit to the Authority's New Delta headquarters, where the Director of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Ibrahim Al-Dakhiri, and several representatives from the Egyptian and Jordanian Ministries of Agriculture were present.The visit covered the Authority's accomplishments, activities, and projects, including the New Delta project, land reclamation and horizontal expansion efforts, agricultural manufacturing, and projects supporting Egypt's agriculture and food security sectors.During the tour, the present crops in the New Delta were inspected, along with the state-of-the-art irrigation systems and project-related activities, such as the citrus, potato, wheat, sugar beet, animal production farm, and industrial and logistical zone.Al-Hneifat, in turn, commended the Authority's efforts to achieve agricultural-industrial integration, grow the agricultural area, and strengthen agricultural cooperation with Egypt through joint projects with the Future of Egypt Authority and the Ministry of Agriculture, particularly in relation to exchanging renowned experiences and expertise that help achieve comprehensive development in the Arab world.In addition to a number of integrated agricultural, industrial, and logistical development projects the agency has implemented, Farouk emphasized the significance of the role the Egypt's Future Authority for Sustainable Development plays in Egypt, particularly the Egypt's Future for Agricultural Production Project, which is the backbone of Egypt's agriculture and the first fruits of the New Delta Project to achieve self-sufficiency and export the surplus.The Authority's goals are to help achieve comprehensive development, horizontal expansion, maximizing production, providing agricultural products with appropriate quality and prices, lowering imports from overseas, closing the gap, and creating jobs for young people.