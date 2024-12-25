Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Victims Of Plane Crash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- The Foreign on Wednesday expressed its condolences to the and people of Azerbaijan over the of an Azerbaijan plane crash in the Kazakh city of Aktau, which left dozens dead and injured.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the ministry's Spokesperson, expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.He also reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity and support for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan in this tragic event.