Foreign Ministry Offers Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Victims Of Plane Crash
Date
12/25/2024 2:02:04 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- The Foreign Ministry
on Wednesday expressed its condolences to the government
and people of Azerbaijan over the victims
of an Azerbaijan airlines
plane crash in the Kazakh city of Aktau, which left dozens dead and injured.
Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the ministry's Spokesperson, expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.
He also reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity and support for the government and people of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan in this tragic event.
MENAFN25122024000117011021ID1109029825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.