HMC Renews Warning Against Use Of Alternative Tobacco Products

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Hamad Medical Corporations (HMC) Tobacco Control Center has issued a stern warning against the risks of Alternative Tobacco Products, such as e-cigarettes, vape pens, heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches.

In this regard, Director of HMCs Tobacco Control Center Dr. Ahmad Al Mulla emphasized that all forms of tobacco are harmful and can lead to serious consequences.

"More than 37 million young people worldwide smoke e-cigarettes," Dr. Al Mulla said, "According to published data, the prevalence of electronic cigarette use among tobacco users in Qatar is around 11 percent."

The Director of HMCs Tobacco Control Center indicated that vaping, e-cigarette, heated tobacco or nicotine pouch use is often touted as a safer alternative to cigarette smoking, when research indicates both contain and emit a number of potentially toxic substances.

"Although social media may make these products look convenient and appealing, its important to know that they actually deliver varying amounts of the addictive chemical nicotine, which can negatively impact your health," Dr. Al Mulla added.

He said that vaping has been linked to serious lung illnesses, such as EVALI (e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury), while Nicotine can increase heart rate and blood pressure, contributing to heart disease and stroke, and that smokeless tobacco products, such as chewing tobacco or nicotine pouches, can cause gum disease, tooth loss, and oral cancer.

Dr. Al Mulla urged individuals to be cautious about the use of traditional cigarettes and alternative tobacco products alike, urging them to seek support to quit smoking, adding that the Center offers a variety of services to help people quit smoking, including counseling, medication, and behavioral modification support.