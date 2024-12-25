Attacks On Gaza Hospitals Have Devastating Impact On Civilians : OCHA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the attacks on hospitals in North Gaza governorate in recent days are having a devastating impact on civilians who remain in besieged areas.

"We are deeply concerned by reports that the Israeli military entered the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza today, forcing its evacuation. In recent days, attacks have also been reported in and around Al Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals, the two other facilities that are still minimally functioning in North Gaza," said OCHA in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli siege on Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia and parts of Jabalya in northern Gaza continues for a 79th straight day. The UN and our partners have been pushing to access the area on a daily basis in order to provide life-saving support to thousands of people who remain there in dire conditions, said the statement.

However, so far in December, the Israeli authorities have rejected 48 of 52 UN attempts to coordinate humanitarian access to besieged areas of the north. Although four humanitarian movements were initially approved, they faced impediments, said OCHA.

Since the intensification of Israeli military operations in North Gaza on 6 October 2024, none of the UN-coordinated attempts to access the area have been fully facilitated, it added.

The statement noted that across the Gaza Strip, just 40% of requests for humanitarian movements requiring coordination with the Israeli authorities have been facilitated this month.

MENAFN25122024000067011011ID1109029815