Benefits And Side Effects Of Traditional Cupping Therapy

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some cupping practitioners have claimed that cupping is a traditional method and could cure various diseases to which physicians also agreed if professionally executed otherwise the practice could pose risks.

Cupping Therapy: Some historical sources indicate that cupping was used thousands of years ago in ancient Egypt, China, Babylon, and Greece.

In ancient times, it was believed that drawing blood out of the body through this method would eliminate negative and improve physical conditions.

According to the information of those who perform the cupping also known as Hujamah method, in this method, the desired area is first scratched with a blade and then blood is sucked in several stages using special cups.

Cupping is one of the best methods for treating various diseases: Practitioners

Hakim Rohullah Yousufzai, a member of the Afghanistan Greece Medicine Union and owner of the Almomin Clinic situated in the Murad Khani area of capital Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Cupping or blood sacking is one of the best method for the treatment of different diseases.”

He said some people do it for reward and some people for treatment adding that Cupping is effective for lumbar and neck discs, rheumatism, migraine headaches, removing blemishes and skin blemishes, especially on the face, cancer patients, and the thyroid gland.

Yousafzai said that about 10 patients, most of whom have skin problems, lumbar disc herniations and sciatica, visit the clinic daily. According to the source, cupping has been promoted in Afghanistan for the past eight years and the number of people interested in it is increasing every day.

While saying that in the cupping method, impure blood is removed from the body, he added that with this method, a person does not become weak, the blood flow in his body increases and makes him healthy.

He recommended that after performing cupping, one should refrain from bathing, eating fried foods, dairy products and eggs for 24 hours.

According to the source, cupping practitioners should use clean briars and cherries for each applicant when performing this procedure.

However, Hakim Yousafzai advised that people who have undergone heart surgery or are infected with gonorrhea, H. pylori, and women during their menstrual period should not do cupping because this method will aggravate their disease.

Farahnaz Rahimi, a worker of Almomin Clinic's women's branch, said daily up to eight girls and women referred to the hospital for cupping.

Most of their clients are girls over the age of 9, because they complain of pimples on their faces and undergo this method for treatment.

She said added that women who complain of knee pain, joint pain, and fatigue also use this method to treat themselves.

Cupping therapy should conducted by professionals: Physician

Dr. Syed Farid Shah Rafiei, a general internal medicine specialist at Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul, said that cupping is an ancient treatment method that has been popular among different people and cultures, and people used it as a supportive treatment to improve and reduce diseases.

He said that from a medical perspective, cupping should be used as a supportive treatment alongside the main treatment and it has has some benefits and some disadvantages and shortcomings.

Dr. Rafai said:“Cupping can improve blood flow in the body, and when blood flow improves in the affected area, naturally the healing process and inflammation process will take place well and quickly.” He also emphasized the shortcomings of cupping and said that this method should be performed by professionals and sterilized equipment should be used during its performance so that infections, especially hepatitis and AIDS, do not spread to humans.

If this method is performed by non-professionals, it may not identify the area correctly and may cause bleeding in the person, and in some cases it may even be dangerous.

Dr. Rafai said there are some people who are allergic to this method and this should be diagnosed before performing this procedure.

Referring to the risks of cupping, he said some people suffering from heart disease, some people who have heart or respiratory problems or are anemic should not undergo cupping because their illness may worsen.

He advised people to have this procedure performed in reliable and reputable centers under the supervision of professionals.

Some people are happy with cupping

Mahsa Kamal, a resident of Kabul, said:“About seven months ago, I performed cupping because of the many pimples on my face and back, and I felt very good afterwards, I felt that it had a very good effect, and over time, my pimples treated.”

She said after one month she planned again to perform this method.

Ahmad Javid, a resident of Bibi Mahro locality, said He said that he was suffering from headaches, and one of his friends recommended him to have cupping.

He added that he had this procedure done at a cupping center in his area, and now he was doing well.

Mohammad Samadi, a resident of capital Kabul, said:“I had a lot of pimples and redness on my face, I used anti-pimples soap, but it didn't help, a friend of mine had performed, and it helped, he gave me the address, we've had cupping done four times now, and I've gotten a little better.”

Mufti Mohammad Hassan Sherzad, one of the religious scholars, said:“In Islam, medicine has been given a special place, Imam Bukhari, Imam Muslim, and Imam Dawud (may God have mercy on them) wrote a book on medicine, and in the book of medicine there is a separate chapter on cupping, in which three types of commands of the Prophet (peace be upon him) are mentioned, the first is about the truth and virtue of cupping, the second is about the place where cupping should be performed, and the third is about the days on which cupping should be performed.”

He said that Abu Huraira quoted the prophet (PBUH) as saying:“If there is any good for treatment, it is cupping.”

He said that the prophet has recommended cupping should take place on Tuesday on 17th, 19th and 21st of the Islamic month for greater effectiveness and impact.

According to the Greek Medicines Union, currently 32 cupping centres were operational nationwide, including 12 in Kabul.

