Christmas In Panama: 106 People Arrested, More Than A Thousand Tickets Registered And Several Parking Spaces Suspended
Date
12/25/2024 2:11:03 PM
In the last few hours, in the middle of the Christmas celebrations, National Police officers arrested at least 106 people and intervened in several celebrations known as 'parking'. According to the report for the morning of Wednesday, December 25, 57 people were arrested ex officio, 28 for administrative offenses, 16 in flagrante delicto and five for micro-trafficking. In addition, 8 search warrants were carried out, 5 firearms with 22 rounds of ammunition and 207 were seized. Seven vehicles that had been reported stolen and robbed were also recovered. On the other hand, the Police reported that in the district of Arraiján some parking activities were suspended in sectors such as Vacamonte, El Tecal, La Floresta and El Chorrillito. Meanwhile, the Traffic Operations Department recorded 1,061 violations in the last few hours: 192 for speeding, 25 for inadequate lights, 19 for expired licenses, 23 for talking on a cell phone, 8 for alcohol on the breath, and 7 for proven drunkenness. In addition, 48 vehicles were towed with cranes.
