Attack Iran In Response To Houthi Strike: Israel's Mossad

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to Israeli outlet Ynet, the head of Mossad has suggested that, in response to the recent missile by the Houthis on Israel, instead of targeting Yemen, Israel should directly strike Iran. David Barnea stated during a meeting,“We should go straight to the source, which is Iran.”

Earlier, the Arabic newspaper“Al-Sharq Al-Awsat” reported that Israeli security sources believe that, while the Houthis in Yemen operate with a degree of independence, they receive significant support from Iran, including funding, equipment, expertise, and missile guidance.

Recent analyses show that the missiles fired by the Houthis toward Israel have advanced technologies, making interception more challenging.

Israeli political sources also revealed ongoing efforts to convince the United States to initiate a dual military operation against Houthi forces in Yemen and Iran.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Sunday to take decisive action against the Houthi missile attacks.

Netanyahu described the Houthis as part of Iran's“Axis of Evil” and emphasized the need for international cooperation to counter their actions.

He stated,“Just as we have acted decisively against other terror tools of the Iranian Axis of Evil, we will take action against the Houthis as well.”

He added that Israel would not act alone in this matter, as the United States and other countries view the Houthis as a threat not only to international shipping but to global order.

The rhetoric surrounding the Houthis and their missile capabilities highlights the growing tensions in the Middle East. With Israel and the U.S. both focused on countering Iran's influence, the situation remains highly volatile.

As Israel prepares for potential military actions, the broader international community will likely be closely monitoring developments, especially given the wider geopolitical implications of any conflict involving Iran and its allies. The situation could further destabilize the region if military actions are taken without broader international consensus.

