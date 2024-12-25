Tally Solutions Highlights Role Of Technology In Simplifying E-Invoicing For Saudi Smes At Hala Jeddah

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – December 24, 2024: Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading international company providing business management software, spotlighted the transformative power of in simplifying e-invoicing during its participation at Hala Jeddah. The event provided an opportunity for Tally to demonstrate its cutting-edge solutions enabling Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia to manage their business operations effectively and comply with e-invoicing regulations.











The recently concluded multicultural festival united the Indian expatriate community, local businesses, cultural influencers, and a broader Saudi audience in a celebration of diversity and collaboration.

During the event, Tally hosted an insightful session on e-invoicing led by Mohd Shoaib Akhtar, Deputy General Manager, KSA, Tally Solutions, and Manu Varma, Associate Business Manager, Tally Solutions. The duo shared insights on e-invoicing, delving into its significance in today's regulatory landscape and showcasing the role of technology in streamlining compliance and enhancing business efficiency. The session emphasized the critical impact of digital tools in simplifying e-invoicing processes for businesses, ensuring compliance with Saudi Arabia's evolving regulations, and driving operational excellence across sectors.





Tally Solutions further showcased the capabilities of its flagship product, TallyPrime, a comprehensive business management software that offers an intuitive e-invoicing platform with a smooth onboarding process and real-time data integration. Beyond e-invoicing, TallyPrime enhances overall business efficiency by enabling data-driven decision-making through secure and connected features like accounting, inventory management, compliance, reports, cash flow management, cost analysis, and payroll management. With a complete multi-lingual interface with seamless support for Arabic and English languages, TallyPrime has been meticulously customized for the KSA market to meet the specific needs and regulatory requirements of local businesses.

said,“KSA is a key focus market for us, and our efforts are firmly aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to create a diversified economy, an enhanced business environment, and a sustainable future for SMEs. We are dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises in the country to thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.”

He added,“Hala Jeddah provided an excellent platform for us to engage with the local community in Jeddah and demonstrate our innovative business solutions tailored specifically for the KSA market. The event was an ideal setting to connect with entrepreneurs and showcase how technology can simplify their business operations.”

Tally Solutions has a longstanding presence in the GCC market, supporting over 70,000 businesses with their business management needs for over two decades. Leveraging a strong partner ecosystem, Tally provides comprehensive solutions tailored for accounting, inventory management, and compliance. This robust support enables businesses to operate efficiently and remain compliant in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.