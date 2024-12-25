Must-Visit Experiences At Ras Abrouq This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar's latest activation at Ras Abrouq invites residents and visitors to immerse themselves in a dynamic mix of cultural, adventurous, and family-friendly activities.

Located beside the Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, Ras Abrouq features five distinct zones, ensuring diverse activities for all ages and interests.

Running until January 18, this destination offers something new to explore each week at accessible prices.

This Friday, December 27 at 7pm, visitors can look forward to a magical musical concert by Saad Al Fahad, taking place in Ras Abrouq's Desert Escape zone.

Entry tickets to Ras Abrouq include access to the concert experience.

Other not-to-miss highlights scheduled to include hot air balloon rides, starting from December 26 onwards, camel rides, alongside archery games.

Children can also enjoy tailored activities including gardening and art workshops, taking place from 3pm to 8pm for the entire duration of the event.

To accommodate the growing interest, Ras Abrouq's operating hours have been adjusted.

Starting from December 24, Ras Abrouq is open from 10am to 10pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday) and from 1pm to 10pm on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday), ensuring visitors have more time to enjoy the diverse experiences on offer.

