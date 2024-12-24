Al Sabhi Stars As Oman Beat Qatar In Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Issam Al Sabhi struck twice as Oman stunned Asian champions Qatar with a 2-1 victory in the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup at Jaber Al Mubarak Al Hamad in Sulaibikhat, Kuwait, on Tuesday.

Oman's Issam Al Sabhi (foreground) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Qatar.

Qatar took an early lead in the second minute when Almoez Ali latched onto Ibrahim Al Hasan's clever through ball to score. However, Oman responded brilliantly, equalising in the 20th minute as Al Sabhi converted a penalty after being brought down by Lucas Mendes inside the box.

Al Sabhi completed his brace in the 52nd minute, firing into the roof of the net from close range after a precise low cross from Ali Al Busaidi on the left.

Despite Qatar's relentless efforts to find an equaliser, including a strike from substitute Abdelrehman Moustafa that rattled the post, Oman's solid defence held firm.

Oman vs Qatar Khaleeji 26

Read Also

The victory propelled Oman to the top of Group A with four points, while Qatar remained on just one point, facing an uphill battle to reach the semi-finals.

Later on Tuesday, hosts Kuwait will take on the United Arab Emirates in the other Group A match at Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, with both teams starting on a point each.