Marriott International Expands Presence In Coastal Xiamen With A Signed Agreement To Debut The Ritz-Carlton Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are excited to bring The Ritz-Carlton to Xiamen, offering guests the opportunity to indulge in our legendary luxury services and transformative experiences in this dynamic coastal city," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International . "The signing underscores our unwavering dedication to broadening our brand presence and delivering elevated experiences in sought-after destinations across southern China."

Nestled in the Siming District, The Ritz-Carlton, Xiamen will be part of a premier mixed-use development that

features retail spaces and a 340-meter office tower, which will become the tallest landmark in Xiamen and the wider Fujian province. The project will also include Marriott Executive Apartments, offering extended-stay options to complement the development's luxury offerings. With stunning sea views from nearly half of the hotel's guestrooms and proximity to key corporate and leisure hubs, the location is poised to become a prime destination for business and leisure travelers.

The site boasts excellent accessibility, located just a short drive from Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport and the nearest metro station. The famous Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street, filled with local eateries and retail shops, and cultural sites such as South Putuo Temple and Xiamen University are also just a short drive away. Additionally, Xiamen First Pier, which provides ferry access to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Gulangyu Island, is just a short walk from the hotels, making it convenient for guests to explore one of the city's premier leisure destinations.

The Ritz-Carlton, Xiamen is set to redefine luxury hospitality with 228 elegantly appointed guest rooms, including 35 expansive suites, each thoughtfully designed to offer a refined and sophisticated experience. Guests can indulge in a variety of exceptional culinary experiences, including a refined all-day dining restaurant, an authentic Chinese restaurant, an elegant Lobby Lounge, and a signature destination bar featuring craft cocktails and panoramic views of the Xiamen skyline. For meetings and events, the hotel will offer a grand ballroom and four versatile meeting rooms, totaling 1,580 square meters and providing an ideal venue for corporate gatherings and social occasions. The hotel's leisure facilities will include a 25-meter indoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and the signature The Ritz-Carlton Spa, where guests can retreat to a haven of tranquility and rejuvenation.

Located beneath The Ritz-Carlton, Xiamen, Marriott Executive Apartments Xiamen will present 144 fully furnished contemporary apartments crafted to offer an elegant and comfortable home for long-stay guests. The property will be designed to ensure a seamless blend of convenience and sophistication, with a Residents Lounge serving breakfast and evening cocktails. Guests will also have access to the shared swimming pool with The Ritz-Carlton, Xiamen, a private meeting room for business needs, and a 100-square-meter fitness center. With a focus on creating a home-like atmosphere, Marriott Executive Apartments Xiamen will cater to the unique needs of long-term business travelers and families.

Xiamen, a vibrant port city and popular tourist destination in China is actively fostering its marine high-tech sector. The dual signing marks a significant expansion of Marriott International's footprint in this dynamic region, where the company currently operates five properties, meeting the diverse needs of both business and leisure travelers.

