Qatar Exxonmobil Open Wins Best ATP 250 Award For Sixth Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024 has won the Best ATP 250 award for the sixth time, reflecting its distinguished position and great success over the years.

The Qatari championship previously received this honour in 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Russian player Karen Khachanov won the singles title in the 2024 tournament, while Britain's Jamie Murray and New Zealand's Michael Venus clinched the doubles title.

Next year, the Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be upgraded to an ATP 500 tournament for the first time in more than three decades.

The 2025 edition is scheduled to take place from February 17 to 22 on the hard courts of the Khalifa International Tennis Complex, featuring the world's top stars. Italian Jannik Sinner, ranked No. 1 globally, will lead the lineup alongside Serbian legend Novak Djokovic.

Tournament Director Karim Alami expressed his happiness at winning the award for the best ATP 250 tournament for the sixth time, noting that this achievement reflects the organizing committee's commitment to delivering a distinguished experience for players and tennis fans alike.

Alami affirmed the Qatar Tennis Federation's dedication to enhancing the tournament's success with its promotion to the ATP 500 category and pledged to continue providing an exceptional experience in the years to come.

He also thanked ExxonMobil Qatar, the tournament's title sponsor, for its continuous support, calling the company“a key partner in our journey towards excellence.”

“We also thank the players for their trust, as reflected in their votes, which highlight the tournament's status in the world of tennis,” Alami added.