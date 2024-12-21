Ukraine Flies Another 34 People, Including 15 Children, Out Of Syria - Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has evacuated another 34 persons, including 15 children, from the territory of Syria through Lebanon.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“On December 21, 2024, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, as a result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 34 people were evacuated from the territory of Syria via Lebanon: 31 citizens of Ukraine and three citizens of Syria, relatives of Ukrainian citizens legally entitled to cross into our country,” the statement reads.

The intelligence agency thanked the Lebanese side for their assistance in carrying out the mission, separately to the general manager of sports and youth institutions in Lebanon, Dr. Naji Hammoud, as well as the Sky Up air carrier – for their constant support.

The HUR expressed gratitude to the authorities of Moldova for their assistance in performing the evacuation mission.

It is noted that the evacuated Ukrainians have already landed at the Chisinau airport, from where they will be heading to Ukraine.

"I thank Ukraine's military intelligence and the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon for the opportunity to return to Ukraine and see my family, for the first time in 10 years," the evacuated Ukrainian man said.

The head of the HUR, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that the rescue mission is yet another proof that Ukraine helps its citizens“everywhere and always”.

“Military intelligence operatives, along with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are doing everything possible to protect the rights of our people and help everyone who is in trouble,” he emphasized.

The intelligence agency recalled that since August 2024, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the instructions of President Zelensky, its operatives have executed four stages of evacuation from Lebanon where 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other countries were rescued.

As Ukrinform reported, in September, Ukraine evacuated four citizens from the territory of Syria, including three women and a child.

