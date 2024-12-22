Reviving Ancient Healing: Zulal Merges TAIM With Modern Wellness Practices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Traditional Arabic and Islamic (TAIM) views through four qualities-hot, cold, moist, and dry-linked to the elements of fire, air, water, and earth.

Bringing TAIM into the experience, guests at Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the destination, discovering the healing qualities of these ancient practices while about centuries-old health and wellness philosophies.

The Peninsula discussed, with the team at Zulal how TAIM experiences are applied in practice.

"The wellness philosophy at Zulal Wellness Resort combines the rich traditions of TAIM with innovative wellness practices to create holistic journeys that inspire lasting wellbeing. This approach focuses on empowering guests to achieve their wellness goals while promoting sustainable lifestyle changes," said Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort.

“Personalisation is a cornerstone of the approach at Zulal Wellness Resort, ensuring that every wellness programme and treatment addresses individual goals and challenges. Tailored experiences provide more meaningful and effective outcomes, whether focused on stress management, physical recovery, or lifestyle transformation,” he added.

TAIM is a wellness system from the Arab world that focuses on balancing physical, mental, and spiritual health. It has been practiced for centuries and documented in the Canon of Medicine by the famous scholar Ibn Sina in 1025. Based on Islamic teachings, TAIM promotes practices like healthy eating, movement, proper digestion, and rest, combining Islamic medicine with local healing traditions.

At Zulal, a TAIM consultant helps guests understand their body and health through the lens of four fundamental qualities: hot, cold, moist, and dry - these qualities correspond to the four humors-blood, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile, respectively.

In the philosophy of Ibn Sina, health is maintained when these qualities are in balance within the body, while any imbalance can lead to disease.

The TAIM consultant utilises this understanding, combined with a TAIM-based approach, to guide guests in selecting programmes and recommending lifestyle and herbal remedies that restore and maintain the balance, promoting optimal health and well-being.

Dr Bibi Ayesha Lockhat, TAIM Specialist, said“In TAIM staying healthy depends on keeping the body's four humors-blood, phlegm, yellow bile, and black bile-balanced. These humors are important fluids in the body that affect both our physical health and personality.”

“When the humours are not in balance, it can cause health problems. At Zulal, we focus on understanding each person's unique balance of these humours. By looking at someone's dominant humour and overall temperament, we can create personalised treatments to address their specific health needs and improve their overall wellbeing. This personalised care is at the heart of what we offer at Zulal,” she added.

The apothecary at Zulal Wellness Resort offers a variety of 250 local herbs, carefully selected by TAIM consultant. These are prescribed to help restore balance and serenity to the body, mind, and spirit.

The TAIM consultant will provide the guest with recommendations, including an explanation of their body and health, suggested lifestyle changes, and wellness practices.



Also a Health and Wellness Advisor will review the guest's goals, medical history, and nutritional programme and it helps selecting the right retreat programme, treatments, and activities, customised for the individual, from the six Zulal wellness pillars -physiotherapy, nutrition, holistic health, fitness, spa, and aesthetics. A range of retreats like stress reset, therapeutic cleanse, and sustainable weight loss, combining traditional practices with modern treatments for detox, stress relief, and fitness.

Meals at Zulal are prepared according to TAIM principles, designed to improve digestion and overall health. The menu blends Middle Eastern and international flavours, using TAIM-inspired superfoods like olive oil, figs, camel milk, sumac, honey, and dates to nourish both body and mind. These nutrient-dense foods are used in the resort's dishes, along with traditional herbs and other TAIM staples like saffron and carob seeds. Guests also participate in educational workshops and cooking classes to learn practical skills for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Every guest's journey starts with a one-on-one consultation with our expert nutritionists. These sessions explore individual health goals, dietary preferences, and medical conditions to create customised meal plans,” said Juliana T. Habchi, Habchi, Senior Nutritionist, Head of Nutrition Modality adding that guests leave with personalised recommendations, meal plans, and actionable tips to sustain their new lifestyle at home.

Zulal promotes healthier lifestyles through personalised programmes, treatments, and a nurturing environment, while its calming design, herb gardens, and meditation spaces offer tranquility for stress relief.

Treatments such as Hijama (cupping therapy) and specialized massages, including Massage Al Batin (abdominal massage) and Massage Al-Ra's (head massage), are designed to detoxify the body, ease tension, and restore the natural flow of energy. These therapies provide a refreshing experience that is closely tied to the cultural traditions of the region.

There are two spaces – Serenity, which is dedicated to adults and Discovery, which is for families – both designed to help those seeking to reset health and lifestyle.

The House of Wisdom is an enchanting space that houses a library of over 4000 books on health and philosophy. It also features a tea selection of over 100 herbal tea blends, suitable for different times of the day.