NCSA Committed To Keep Pace With Cybersecurity Landscape

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Security Agency (NCSA) is keen to be proactive and keep pace with the continuous changes in the cybersecurity landscape. It aims to contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and position Qatar as a global leader in the secure adoption of emerging technologies.

“We are keen to keep up with and stay aligned with its development and progress. We launched the guidelines for the safe application of artificial intelligence which outline how entities and institutions in Qatar can implement or use artificial intelligence (AI) securely. This reflects our commitment to ensuring that we are always proactive in this area,” Iman Al Hamad, Director of the Planning, Quality and Innovation Department at the National Cyber Security Agency said.

The guidelines recommend a list of best practices for a secure and trusted Al system that organisations can adopt and implement within existing or while building new Al systems.

Speaking to Qatar TV, Iman Al Hamad also discussed the initiatives of the agency throughout the year and highlighted the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030 which was launched recently.

“During the year, NCSA has achieved many accomplishments, the most notable of which is the launch of the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030 which is distinguished by its several initiatives. During the preparation of this strategy, many relevant entities were involved in preparing the content of the national strategy,” she said.

The strategy is designed to support the realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030 and to establish Qatar as a global frontrunner in the secure integration of emerging technologies.

Al Hamad added,“One of the achievements of the agency this year is the application of artificial intelligence. It is truly an accomplishment that Qatar can be proud of, as the agency won the Excellence Award in Cybersecurity Education for its pioneering 'Educational cybersecurity curricula' project. This is one of the achievements that reflect the country's focus on cybersecurity curricula. This was achieved through collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.”

This global recognition highlights innovative case studies and exemplary initiatives in cybersecurity, with this year's awards introducing new categories to honour achievements in cybersecurity education and research. The National Cyber Security Agency's award underscores its significant efforts and impactful role in enhancing digital safety indicators across diverse societal sectors.

The Educational Cyber Security Curricula project has benefited over 140,000 students, spanning 214 public schools, 178 private schools, and 39 community schools, in addition to two schools for students with special needs.

Speaking about developing specialised competencies in the field of cybersecurity, she noted at the agency,“We are keen on training and qualifying national cadres at various levels. For example, the National Agency organised an annual cybersecurity exercise which is a simulation of cybersecurity threat scenarios that state entities might face. This year, we conducted the 11th edition of this programme targeting more than 170 government entities.”

Al Hamad added,“We also have specialised programmes in cybersecurity with defined pathways for specialists in this field. Intensive training courses are provided to those working in the sector, both at the agency and government entities.”