Securing The Future Of Crypto Trusts: Cactus Custody And Vistra Partner Up

Cactus Custody, a leading institutional-grade digital asset custodian, has partnered strategically with global trust Vistra. Together, they are introducing digital currency trust services aims to deliver the highest compliance and security standards, offering high-net-worth clients and family offices new asset inheritance and management options.

Trusts serve as effective tools for asset preservation and wealth transfer, providing risk isolation and flexible structures. They enable settlors to safeguard assets, separate risks, and adapt to various legal environments.

This partnership addresses challenges in digital currency trusts-such as KYC, AML, and security management-by leveraging professional platforms' technical advantages to provide transparent, secure, and efficient trust services.

About Cactus Custody

Founded by industry leader Jihan Wu, Cactus Custody holds a Hong Kong Trust License (TC006789) and has obtained a temporary exemption from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). They fully guarantee asset safety by managing assets exceeding $10 billion through multiple international certifications and bank-grade security measures.

About Vistra

Vistra is a leading global independent trust service provider specializing in complex family asset management. They offer clients efficient, secure, and professional services.

