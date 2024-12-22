Kerindia Lands Sawda Natheel Stakes Cup With Big Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kerindia sparkled in the Sawda Natheel Stakes Cup as the Injaaz Stud-owned filly returned to winning ways with a stunning pillar-to-post performance at the Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Trained by Zuhair Mohsen and expertly ridden by Gavin Matt Ryan, the four-year-old dominated the 1200m race for Thoroughbred Fillies & Mares, finding an extra gear in the home stretch to unleash devastating speed and win by impressive five lengths.

Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, crowned the winners.

Also during the seven-race third Al Uqda Race Meeting, Ray'q won the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-100 under Lukas Delozier, while Hamad Al Jehani-trained Thunder Flow, ridden by Arnaud De Lepine, reigned supreme in the Thoroughbred Handicap 0-90.

Meanwhile, the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 35-55 (Class 5) saw Toyota with Alberto Sanna in the saddle emerging fastest while Szczepan Mazur guided Handsome Chap to a Thoroughbred Maiden Plate victory.

Jockey Jefferson Smith also registered a win yesterday when he rode Naseeb Zakhir to Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate title after Minsk had prevailed in the opening race – the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate – under Fayos Martin Borja.

3rd Al Uqda Race Meeting Sawda Natheel Stakes

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Sawda Natheel Stakes - Thoroughbred (Fillies & Mares) (Class 2) (Rail out 3 meter) Kerindia, Zuhair Mohsen, Gavin Matt Ryan

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 80-100 (Class 2) (Rail out 3 meter) Ray'q, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

Thoroughbred Handicap 0-90 (3yo only) (Class 3) (Rail out 3 meter) Thunder Flow, Hamad Al Jehani, Arnaud De Lepine

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 35-55 (Class 5) (Rail out 3 meter)

Toyota, Saeed Al Shafi, Alberto Sanna

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6) (Rail out 3 meter)

Handsome Chap, Hamad Al Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6) (Rail out 3 meter)

Naseeb Zakhir, Osama Al-Dafea, Jefferson Smith

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6) (Rail out 3 meter)

Minsk, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Fayos Martin Borja