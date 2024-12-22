Russians Shell Two Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Heavy Artillery
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched heavy artillery attacks on settlements in the Nikopol district of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, targeting the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities late on Friday and early on Saturday.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"There were no casualties. As for the damage, experts are examining the attacked territories," he said.
He added that while an air alert was issued in other parts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, no additional enemy strikes were recorded.
