MENA Karting Nations Cup 2024 To See Fierce Competition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2024, December 17-21, being hosted by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) is currently underway at the Lusail International Circuit.

The 'Nations Cup' format gives opportunity to the competitors taking part to represent their countries and compete for the honour of being named MENA champions. This year, 16 nations will be represented: Qatar, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain, Turkiye, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Syria, Iran, Kuwait, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, and the UAE.

The 2023 champions included Team Qatar who marked victories in a number of categories, alongside winners from Morocco, UAE, Lebanon, and Oman, ensuring the 2024 championship will be rife with fierce competition and talented racing displays.

Six categories will be represented at the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup: Micro Max, Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2, and DD2 Masters, alongside the R390 Sprint and R390 Endurance, with opportunities for drivers ranging from 8 years old to over 30.

Founded in 2020 by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, this year marks the second year in a row that the event is hosted by the QMMF and held at the Lusail circuit.

The MENA Karting Championship Nations Cups shall conclude a successful 2024 for Qatar and the Lusail International Circuit following their hosting of the FIA Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at the start of December and the WEC official prologues and Qatar 1812km in February and March.

