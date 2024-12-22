French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou Faces Record Low Approval Ratings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) France's news Prime Francois Bayrou faces record low approval ratings.

Azernews reports, citing Le Figaro, that French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has started his term with historically low public approval. According to a survey conducted by the French Institute for Public Opinion Research (IFOP), 66 percent of French citizens expressed dissatisfaction with Bayrou's leadership.

This marks the lowest initial approval rating for any French prime minister since the office was established in 1959. The survey highlighted a stark contrast between Bayrou and his predecessors in 2024. Gabriel Attal left office with a 46 percent dissatisfaction rate, while Michel Barnier's figure stood at 55 percent.

Bayrou's record-low ratings reflect growing public discontent and pose a significant challenge for his administration as it seeks to navigate the complex political landscape of France.