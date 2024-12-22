French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou Faces Record Low Approval Ratings
Date
12/22/2024 2:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
France's news Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces record low
approval ratings.
Azernews reports, citing Le Figaro, that French
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has started his term with
historically low public approval. According to a survey conducted
by the French Institute for Public Opinion Research (IFOP), 66
percent of French citizens expressed dissatisfaction with Bayrou's
leadership.
This marks the lowest initial approval rating for any French
prime minister since the office was established in 1959. The survey
highlighted a stark contrast between Bayrou and his predecessors in
2024. Gabriel Attal left office with a 46 percent dissatisfaction
rate, while Michel Barnier's figure stood at 55 percent.
Bayrou's record-low ratings reflect growing public discontent
and pose a significant challenge for his administration as it seeks
to navigate the complex political landscape of France.
MENAFN22122024000195011045ID1109020630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.