Omar Hussain Alfardan Awarded 'Bussola Award 2024 For Italy-Qatar Friendship'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Omar bin Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group, has been awarded the 'Bussola Award 2024 for Italy-Qatar Friendship,' on Friday.

The honour was conferred by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Qatar under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in Doha, in a ceremony held on board of the 'Amerigo Vespucci' ship and in the presence of Italy's of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida.

The prize was assigned to Alfardan Group due to its steadfast and long-lasting relation with some of the most successful Italian companies, which spans from the automotive industries to luxury, specifically in sectors such as fashion, jewellery and F&B. A relationship that was nurtured through the years and that makes Alfardan a synonym of“Made in Italy” all over Qatari market.

The award signifies the importance of bilateral relations in the business sector, representing through a compass“the direction of a successful journey of friendship between Italy and Qatar”, said Ambassador of Italy in Doha H E Paolo Toschi.

Indeed, the word“bussola” is the same in both Italian and Arabic - meaning compass, an example of the historic trade relations that for centuries have bonded Italy and the Arab world through the Mediterranean Sea.“We are proud to have supported the Italian Chamber of Commerce in conferring this award to Omar Hussain Alfardan, one of the most esteemed Qatari businessmen and a true friend of Italy” the Ambassador added.

“Today's ceremony is even more special as it is held on board of the Vespucci ship, our oldest and most beloved navy vessel, which perfectly symbolises all the values enshrined in the“Bussola” award. Business and trade relations between Italy and Qatar have never been stronger. However, based on the many projects in the pipeline and of the work of entrepreneurs like Omar Hussain Alfardan, the best is yet to come,” he concluded.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the 'Bussola Award 2024 for Italy-Qatar Friendship”, said Omar Hussain Alfardan.

“This recognition reflects the enduring partnership between Alfardan Group and our valued Italian counterparts, built on shared values of excellence and innovation. The compass, or 'bussola,' symbolizes the direction and shared journey we have embarked on together and it is especially meaningful to receive this award aboard the iconic Vespucci ship”.

He added“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Qatar, its President Palma Libotte, and H E Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of Italy to the State of Qatar, for this recognition. We remain committed to strengthening ties between Italy and Qatar, fostering greater collaboration and growth in the years ahead”.

The President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Qatar said:“The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Qatar expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the Alfardan Group for their unwavering support to Italian companies and our events in Qatar throughout the years”. She added that“their representation of prominent Italian brands is also invaluable, and we are delighted to extend our recognition to Omar Hussain Alfardan for his exceptional contributions.”