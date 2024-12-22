Diabetes Qatar Launches Annual Al Bawasil Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Diabetes Qatar, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), launched yesterday its 25th annual Al Bawasil International Camp for children with diabetes.

Al Bawasil International Camp annually creates an educational, safe, and fun environment for children living with diabetes from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to connect and share their experiences, whilst also offering training and practical advice for them.

Sixty boys and girls, aged 7-11, attended the camp, from 12 countries, in addition to children from Qatar. The camp is the largest of its kind organised in the region.

The opening ceremony, which was organised at the Student Center at Qatar Foundation, began with a speech from Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director of Diabetes Qatar and the Chairman of the camp, followed by a documentary about the camp from 1999 to its 25th year, then entertainment activities for the children and a theatrical performance featuring beloved cartoon characters was shown.

Educational elements of the camp include workshops that deal with diabetes and its management, such as insulin injections, insulin pumps, self-monitoring blood glucose, carb counting and a workshop on oral health and activities for handicrafts. Additionally, the camp incorporates simple sports activities with entertainment programmes.

Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq said,“We aim to help the children lead a healthy lifestyle and cope with diabetes by fostering their knowledge of diabetes and building confidence in managing the condition so they can enjoy a normal and productive life”

“It should be noted that Diabetes Qatar launched the first-ever Al Bawasil camp in 1999, and at the time it only catered to children within Qatar. In 2009, we opened it up to the Gulf countries, and our first international delegation attended in 2013 when the International Diabetes Federation considered it a global camp that can welcome children from all over the world.” Dr. Al Hamaq added.

The camp is run by a team of professional committees that include medical, nutrition, activities and programmes, media and marketing, and organisation.