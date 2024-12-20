Gud Tech, Zircuit's First AI Fair Launch, Surpasses $9M In Staking Value

(MENAFN- Chainwire) George Town, Grand Cayman, December 20th, 2024, Chainwire

Gud Tech , Zircuit's first multichain AI for automated finance, is thrilled to announce the success of its $GUD token launch. Built on Zircuit, the AI-powered blockchain for secure DeFi and staking, $GUD is reshaping token distribution with a community-first approach, prioritizing inclusivity and decentralization.

In its first week, the $GUD launch has seen over 127M $ZRC tokens staked , locking a total of $9M USD in value . These early results underscore the community's enthusiasm for a more equitable token economics model and decentralization.

Community-Centric Distribution

$GUD tokens are earned by staking $ZRC, Zircuit's native token, allowing participants to actively engage with the ecosystem. The first distribution phase allocated 2% of the total token supply to participants within the first week, with weekly rewards continuing throughout the fair launch period.

A Fair Launch for All

Unlike traditional launches, 40% of the $GUD supply was made available on Day 1 through decentralized exchanges on Base and Zircuit. This approach fosters a more equitable distribution, aligning with Gud Tech's vision of becoming a truly community-owned AI platform.

No Presales or VC Involvement

Gud Tech has consciously excluded presale or venture capital funding, ensuring the $GUD token remains in the hands of its users, not institutional investors. This model empowers the community and strengthens decentralization.

Users can stake $ZRC tokens to earn weekly $GUD rewards and actively engage in the Gud Tech ecosystem. For more information, users can visit .

Gud Tech is the AI platform for automated finance on Zircuit, the world's most secure AI-powered blockchain. At launch, Gud Tech delivers actionable market intelligence. Over time, Gud Tech aims to be the leading platform for AI-powered decentralized finance with new features such as a risk engine and algorithmic strategies. Powered by $GUD, Gud Tech is built on Zircuit, the AI-powered blockchain. To learn more about Gud Tech, users can visit , and follow Gud Tech on Twitter/X @gudtech_ai