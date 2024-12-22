Qatar Awarded Membership In World Trade Organization Chairs Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Trade Organization (WTO) has unveiled the results of its WTO Chairs Programme selection process, which received applications from over 100 academic institutions representing member states.

Despite fierce competition, Qatar successfully secured membership in the programme through a joint project presented by the of Commerce and through its office at the WTO in Geneva, in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University and supported by the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council.

This achievement aligns with Qatar's commitment to advancing scientific research in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Qatari project addresses industrial policy challenges related to digital development and includes research on digital transformation and sustainability. It also explores the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the regulation of legitimate anonymous web browsing.

The WTO Chairs Programme is an initiative designed to develop educational curricula by promoting trade-related academic activities within universities and research institutions in developing and least-developed countries. The programme also promotes a deeper understanding of the global trade system among academics and policymakers by providing educational support to develop and deliver training courses on trade policy and WTO-related issues.

The programme also aims to strengthen research on trade-related matters and raise awareness about the importance of trade cooperation through disseminating information related to international trade.

Academic institutions selected for the WTO Chairs Programme receive financial, academic, and technical support for four years to develop curricula, conduct research, and promote outreach activities. Upon completing this period, these institutions remain part of the WTO Chairs Programme network.