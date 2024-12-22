Bassem Dominates Big Tour Field At Hathab Round 8

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

The Peninsula

Doha: Qatari rider Bassem Hassan Mohammed dominated the Big Tour field to seal the victory aboard F One Usa, while Saudi Arabia's Hassan Al Hadi emerged victorious in the Open Class astride Capoen, on the final day of the eighth round of Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour yesterday.

At the Longines Outdoor Arena at Al Shaqab, Bassem, completed the course flawlessly in 65.95 seconds to secure the top prize, while Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi and Chikitaa earned the runner-up position with a time of 69.56 seconds, including a 4-point penalty. Bassem made another podium appearance, finishing third with Thor ter wilgen z despite receiving a 4-point penalty and clocking 71.65 seconds. In the Open Class, Al Hadi emerged victorious delivering a penalty-free routine in two phases with remarkable times of 34.25 and 25.11 seconds. Qatar's Al Emadi, riding Mira, came second after completing his two phases in 33.50 and 26.18 seconds. Hussain Saeed Haidan, astride D Saucedo, claimed the third place with times of 30.82 and 26.58 seconds.

Salman Faisal Al Marri and his bay mare Sita came first in the Future Riders 60 cm class, while Mohammed Faisal Al Marri and Soul Rebel won the Future Riders 80 cm event.