QDA Al Bawasil Diabetes Camp To Begin On Dec 20

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Association (QDA) is all set to launch the 25th edition of the annual Al Bawasil International Camp for children living with diabetes. Touted to be the largest of its kind in the region, the camp is held under the slogan“We Can”, according to an official press statement. The activities of the camp will begin on December 20 and will continue for six days, hosted by the Aspire Sports Excellence Academy.

This year, the camp will host 60 children aged seven to eleven, from 13 countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Sudan, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Iran, Morrocco, Oman and Egypt.

Al-Bawasil camps are an interactive platform for living with diabetes, as it aims and strives to help children learn the best ways to manage their diabetes and live with it positively to enhance their independence and confidence and to train them to apply the steps and tools required to deal with daily changes in glucose levels and make decisions that suit these changes.

In addition, the camp allows the children to meet and get to know each other in a safe environment which reduces the feeling of difference or uniqueness in their condition to encourages them to accept, integrate and face challenges with strength, confidence and positivity.

In celebration of the camp's silver jubilee, the opening ceremony will be held at the Student Center (Multaqa) at Qatar Foundation featuring a presentation on the history of the Bawsil Camp from its inception to the various stages of its development. This year, the camp adopts the slogan 'Diabetes and Well-being' as the main theme for its activities, which include a comprehensive daily educational and awareness programme.

The programme features a range of recreational activities and workshops carefully prepared by the Qatar Diabetes Association. Some of these activities are held in collaboration with the Oral Health Department at the Primary Health Care Corporation, Cage Sport Centre and Qatar Academy for Nanny Training. Additionally, the camp includes external trips to the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 321 and Katara Beach.

Al Bawasil Camp is managed by a qualified team consisting of physicians, nurses, and dietitians, and administrative teams consisting of several professional committees including medicine, nutrition, activities and programs, media, marketing, organisation and internal communication.

The first camp by QDA was held in January 1999 and has been held every year since then, and today it has become one of the most important camps for children with diabetes in the Middle East and North Africa.

In 2013, the International Diabetes Federation designated it as an international camp that could host children with diabetes from all over the world.

