One Killed, Six Injured In Russian Attacks On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invading forces attacked 30 settlements in the Kherson region on December 21, killing one person and leaving six others injured, including a child.

Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Enemy shelling and targeted Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Ivanivka, Poniativka, Molodizhne, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Olhivka, Osokorivka, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Novoberyslav, Chervonyi Maiak, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Zmiivka, Vesele, and Kherson.

Russian forces targeted the Kherson district with ballistic weapons.

The invaders struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region's settlements. Enemy strikes damaged 22 private houses, private cars, a garage, and an outbuilding.

During an overnight drone attack, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-131/136 strike drone in the sky over the Kherson region.