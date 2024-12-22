Turkish Airlines hits Guinness World Record as top airline traveling to greatest nations

(MENAFN) Turkish secured the Guinness World Record for the airline that travels to the greatest nations, congealing its place as a top in the flying sector.



The significant high was qualified at Santiago’s Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport after the Turkish flag carrier’s initial trip to Chile.



The new road leads the airline's widespread network to 131 nations, comprising 120 lively roads in the previous year, as confirmed by Guinness World Records.



CEO Bilal Eksi showed overconfidence in the accomplishment. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition here in Santiago, a testament to our mission of connecting people, cultures and destinations worldwide,” he noted.



Guinness formal Talal Omar applauded the airline for its role and labelled the breakthrough as a proof to Turkish Airlines’ international importance in flying.



Turkish Airlines, established in 1933 with an uncertain armada, now proceeds 491 aircraft to 352 locations.



As a Star Alliance associate, the airlines remain to extend its network, reiterating its dedication to merging the world through Turkey.

MENAFN22122024000045016755ID1109020639