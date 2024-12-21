Opening Ceremony Gulf 26 Dazzling Artistic Show Reflecting Gulf Past, Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The Arabian Gulf Cup Gulf (Khaleeji Zain 26) competitions commenced on Saturday evening at Jaber International Stadium.

The event featured a spectacular opening ceremony that showcased artistic performances reflecting both the Gulf heritage of the past and the vision for the future.

The ceremony began with an inspiring speech by the sponsor, the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, followed by the national anthem of Kuwait.

Throughout the opening ceremony, the lives of the people of Kuwait and other Gulf countries were depicted, focusing on their historical relationship with the sea, which served as a source of livelihood for previous generations.

Desert life, symbolized by the camel, was also highlighted in a captivating presentation that embraced the tournament's slogan: "The Future is Gulf."

The event showcased stunning artistic displays that represented the ancient heritage of the Arab Gulf countries, infused with modern artistic elements that conveyed a unified Gulf vision for a bright future.

Notably, Gulf boats were featured, symbolizing the region's present and future.

The ceremony merged traditional Gulf folk arts with modern technology, engagingly presenting a common Gulf identity.

Kuwaiti artist Bashar Al-Shatti and Saudi artist Ayed performed a beautiful artistic operetta set against vibrant backgrounds featuring the championship cup, coffee pot, and incense burner. The event conveyed powerful messages through visual displays that illustrated the unity of the Gulf's destiny and the shared vision connecting the region's peoples under one banner. It concluded with a stunning fireworks display that captivated the audience. (end)

