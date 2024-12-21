Kuwait Draw With Oman 1-1 In Opening Match Of Khaleeji Zain 26 Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait tied with Oman 1-1 in the opening match of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) Group A matches at Jaber International on Saturday.

Kuwaiti team captain Yousef Nasser scored the opener in the 34th minute with a perfect header after receiving a beautiful cross from his teammate Mishari Ghannam.

In the 41st minute, Mohammed Daham missed a golden opportunity for the Kuwaiti team to double its lead.

The Omani team scored the equalizer a minute later through its striker Issam Al-Sabhi after receiving a cross ball and putting it easily into the goal.

The Kuwaiti team will play against the Emirati counterpart in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday at Jaber International Stadium, while the Omani team will face its Qatari team on the same day at Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Stadium. (end)

