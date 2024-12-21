ADCB Achieves Key Milestone In Sustainability With EDGE Green Building Certification

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Abu Dhabi Commercial (ADCB) has reached a significant milestone in its sustainability journey by obtaining the EDGE Green Building Certificate. This certification includes the bank's headquarters and 20% of its branch across Egypt.

The EDGE certificate, provided by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, recognizes excellence in design for environmental efficiency. It aims to reduce the environmental impact of buildings in three main areas: direct consumption, water consumption, and the energy footprint of building materials.

ADCB's headquarters in New Cairo received the EDGE certificate less than a year after its opening. Additionally, 11 branches in Cairo, Alexandria, and Upper Egypt also earned the certificate, representing over 20% of the bank's total branch network.

Ihab ElSewerky, CEO and Managing Director of ADCB Egypt, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating,“We are proud to obtain the EDGE Green Building Certification, which marks a significant milestone in our sustainability strategy. This certification is tangible proof of our commitment to efficiency and innovation in all our activities, particularly concerning climate. Our efforts focus on three key areas: first, supporting customers in their transition to a green economy by providing innovative banking products and partnering with international institutions for technical support and project financing; second, serving the community by sponsoring and financing sustainable community projects and innovative entrepreneurs; and finally, enhancing our internal operations through the use of artificial intelligence and robotics to reduce our carbon footprint, while simultaneously upgrading customer services and improving resource efficiency, all of which contribute to a positive environmental impact.”

ADCB's acquisition of the EDGE certificate aligns with the bank's long-term strategies to foster a sustainable banking environment that promotes economic and environmental goals. This initiative helps lower operating costs, increase asset value, and contributes to the global sustainability agenda. It aligns with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Group's sustainability goals, supporting Egypt's Vision 2030 and the global sustainable development goals, particularly in promoting clean energy, green infrastructure, sustainable cities, and climate action.

The bank has received several prestigious awards in sustainability and climate action, including the“Excellence in Banking Achievement Award for Supporting Sustainable Finance and Climate Action in Egypt for 2024” from the World Union of Arab Bankers. It has also been recognized for its commitment to environmental, social, and governance standards, winning awards like the“Most Innovative/Best ESG Integration Framework” from International Finance Magazine and the“Best Green Community Development Initiative” from Global Brands.