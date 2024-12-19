Azerbaijani President Outlines Peace Hurdles In Face Of Armenia's Foreign Presence

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Since the installation of the first border post on April 23,
2024, which was part of the process of establishing coordinates
based on geodetic measurements on the ground, expectations were
high that this initiative would progress the peace process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia positively. However, that optimism has not
yet materialized. This moment stands as the last significant
positive development in the push for a peace agreement between the
two sides. The current stalemate raises concerns that negotiations
for a peace agreement, following the liberation of Azerbaijani
territories from Armenian occupation, may falter. But how long can
this uncertain situation persist?
Historical context:
The groundwork for these negotiations lies in Azerbaijan's
restoration of sovereignty over Garabagh in 2023. This decisive
moment marked the end of nearly three decades of occupation and
shifted the focus to normalization efforts. Delimitation and
demarcation discussions began in earnest in 2024, with tangible
results such as Armenia's return of four border villages to
Azerbaijan. However, these advancements coexist with unresolved
tensions, including constitutional and territorial disputes.
The post-2023 landscape has seen tangible progress in
Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. Key milestones include:
Territorial Restitution : Armenia's return of
four villages to Azerbaijan in 2024, in line with the Alma-Ata
Declaration, marked a critical step in acknowledging each other's
territorial integrity.
Bilateral Border Delimitation : Establishing a
de facto peace regime has led to unprecedented cooperation, with
border guards patrolling demarcated areas without helmets or
bulletproof vests.
Despite these advancements, contentious issues remain
particularly Azerbaijan's demand for constitutional amendments in
Armenia to formally renounce territorial claims. Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan faces mounting domestic opposition, complicating
his government's ability to sustain diplomatic momentum.
Now let's examine the latest events and consider what
the upcoming year has in store.
On December 11 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan firmly
rejected Azerbaijan's demand to amend the Armenian Constitution as
a condition for a peace agreement. He emphasized that the
Constitution does not contain territorial claims against Azerbaijan
and stated that any amendments under pressure from Baku are not
being considered. Pashinyan noted that the Constitutional Court of
Armenia reaffirmed that the reference to the Declaration of
Independence in the Constitution pertains only to its
provisions.
Pashinyan himself declared in January that Armenia needs a new
constitution reflecting the“new geopolitical environment” in the
region. He denied critics' claims that he wants to scrap the
current constitution at Baku's behest. Still, Pashinyan said at the
time that peace with Azerbaijan would be impossible as long as the
constitutional reference to the 1990 declaration remained in
place.
The issue traces back to Armenia's 1990 Declaration of
Independence, which includes the concept of "miatsum," advocating
for the annexation of Garabagh to Armenia. In May, the Armenian
premier ordered an ad hoc government body to draft the new
constitution by the end of 2026. The head of the body said
afterwards that it will likely be put on a referendum in 2027.
Just after that, today President Ilham Aliyev, in a detailed
interview with Dmitry Kiselev, laid bare the
core challenges obstructing the treaty's finalization. These
hurdles are not just about the two unresolved articles in the draft
treaty but also reflect deeper geopolitical tensions and mutual
distrust.
Let's take a look at the proposals.
Refraining from International Lawsuits
President Ilham Aliyev revealed that one unresolved article relates
to both nations agreeing not to pursue international lawsuits
against each other. This is critical, as Azerbaijan has
meticulously documented damages from the Armenian occupation,
estimated at over $150 billion. A mutual agreement would prevent
prolonged legal battles and foster goodwill. However, achieving
consensus on this point requires substantial political courage from
both sides.
Non-Deployment of Foreign Representatives
The second contentious article concerns prohibiting the deployment
of foreign representatives, particularly NATO-associated personnel,
near Azerbaijan's borders. Baku's concerns stem from the evolving
role of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA). Initially agreed upon as
a small contingent of observers, the mission has expanded into what
Azerbaijan perceives as a NATO-affiliated infrastructure. This
escalation undermines the spirit of the 2022 quadrilateral
agreement and has become a point of contention in peace
discussions.
Beyond the peace treaty articles, Azerbaijan has set two
additional conditions for normalization:
Amendments to Armenia's Constitution
Armenia's Constitution references its Declaration of Independence,
which includes territorial claims against Azerbaijan, particularly
over Garabagh. President emphasized that this amendment is not a
matter of political symbolism but an "objective necessity" to
ensure long-term peace and the legitimacy of Armenia's recognition
of Azerbaijani sovereignty over Garabagh.
Abolition of the OSCE Minsk Group
Despite its obsolescence following Azerbaijan's 2023 victory, the
Minsk Group formally remains in existence. Ilham Aliyev views its
continued presence as a potential tool for Armenian revanchist
aspirations. Azerbaijan demands its complete dissolution, aligning
with the new reality where Gatabagh's status is no longer a matter
of international dispute.
EUMA's Role: A Source of Friction or
Stability?
The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA), established under
the Prague Agreements of 2022, was initially envisioned as a
temporary measure to facilitate peace negotiations. Yet, its
continued presence has raised concerns in Baku. Azerbaijan
perceives the mission as an external imposition that undermines the
bilateral nature of peace discussions, a sentiment echoed by its
leadership.
EUMA's activities, while framed as support for regional
stability, appear to serve broader geopolitical interests. Critics
argue that the mission is being used to strengthen EU influence in
the South Caucasus amid waning Russian dominance. Meanwhile,
financial constraints within the EU, coupled with Armenia's
strategic role in circumventing sanctions against Russia, further
complicate the mission's legitimacy.
Moreover, the extension of EUMA's term beyond February 2024
could disrupt progress in bilateral negotiations. As Azerbaijan
contends, external oversight-whether from military forces or
"civilian observers in yellow vests"-contradicts the principle of
direct dialogue between the two nations. This viewpoint aligns with
Azerbaijan's broader rejection of third-party interference,
emphasizing mutual respect and sovereignty as the cornerstones of
peace.
Conclusion
In addition just after President Ilham Aliyev's interview,
Armenian Deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan has also shared
updates regarding the peace issue. According to
Grigoryan, there will be a meeting in the near future because there
was an agreement during the discussion, and approval phases of the
regulation that we should meet and continue the work after the
regulation comes into force. Interestingly enough, he also shared
his thoughts regarding Zangazur Corridor stating, "We have repeated
many times that there are red lines that are simply impossible to
cross". However Azerbaijani side removed/paused the clause
regarding this issue. They have also confirmed it subsequently .
The delays in signing the peace treaty cannot be viewed in
isolation. Despite all the challenges, optimism remains. President
underscored the progress achieved so far, with 15 of the 17
articles in the draft treaty already agreed upon. However, Armenia
must demonstrate greater commitment to addressing Azerbaijan's
legitimate concerns, particularly regarding constitutional
amendments and the Minsk Group's dissolution. Additionally,
international actors must tread carefully to avoid exacerbating
tensions through unilateral support or expanded military
infrastructure.
Most importantly, Azerbaijan cannot take such a step without
Armenia making the necessary constitutional amendments. Doing so
would be reckless and risky, creating a potential crisis for future
generations of Azerbaijanis. Delaying this process for two or three
years could be problematic. The longer these issues remain
unresolved, the higher the risk of returning to hostility. As
President Aliyev remarked, the remaining obstacles are surmountable
if Armenia demonstrates the political will to meet Azerbaijan's
conditions.
Only a revised or newly adopted Armenian Constitution, without
any disrespect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, can ensure
lasting peace in the region. Ultimately, from a realistic
standpoint, coming to a resolution regarding the last two issues
should not be that difficult.
