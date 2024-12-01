News Release Vermont State Police - Non-Life-Threatening Gunshot Wound In The Arlington VT Area
Date
12/1/2024 2:31:02 AM
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3004205
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation
CONTACT#: 802 442 5421
DATE/TIME: 11-30-2024, afternoon
INCIDENT LOCATION / Persons involved: under investigation
VICTIM: Not released due to early stages of investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11-30-2024 at about 8 PM, Vermont State Police were notified by Arlington Rescue of a patient who arrived at the Arlington Rescue Squad building with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, several hours earlier. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center and is receiving treatment. The preliminary information provided to law enforcement indicates that this is an isolated event and there is no associated threat to public safety. No additional information is currently available.
Please contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury at 802 442 5421 with any information or submit a tip at
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
