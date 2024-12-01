News Release Vermont State Police - Non-Life-Threatening Gunshot Wound In The Arlington VT Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3004205

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation

CONTACT#: 802 442 5421

DATE/TIME: 11-30-2024, afternoon

INCIDENT LOCATION / Persons involved: under investigation

VICTIM: Not released due to early stages of investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11-30-2024 at about 8 PM, Vermont State Police were notified by Arlington Rescue of a patient who arrived at the Arlington Rescue Squad building with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, several hours earlier. The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center and is receiving treatment. The preliminary information provided to law enforcement indicates that this is an isolated event and there is no associated threat to public safety. No additional information is currently available.

Please contact the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury at 802 442 5421 with any information or submit a tip at

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

Legal Disclaimer:

