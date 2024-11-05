Iranian Girl Goes Missing Soon After Stripping To Underwear At University To Protest Against Islamic Dress Code

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The whereabouts of the young woman who stripped to her at Tehran University, apparently to protest against the country's strict Islamic dress code, are currently unknown.

Two days ago, she took the Internet by storm with her choice of protest. Visuals from the videos showed the woman in her underwear on the campus of Islamic Azad University as others gaped in surprise. Soon after, security guards detained her and took her away.

In a statement on X, university's spokesperson Amir Mahjob said that the found that she was“under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder”.

He also claimed that the woman had separated from her partner and was a mother to two children.

However, some social media users suggested the woman's action was a deliberate protest.

An Iranian student social media channel, Amir Kabir newsletter, reported that the woman stripped to her underwear after members of Basij, a volunteer paramilitary force, harassed her for not following the dress code properly.

"For most women, being ...in their underwear in public is one of their worst nightmares;... This is a reaction to the (authorities') stupid insistence on the mandatory hijab," an X user said.

The university spokesperson had also said there was no face-off between the student and security guards.

He claimed that the woman was filming her classmates without their consent and they had objected to this.

Mahjob said security was alerted because of the "violation of the privacy of the students and professors."

Where is this woman?