Sindalah: NEOM’S First Luxury Island Resort Opens In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saudi Arabia has unveiled Sindalah, a lavish island resort in the Red Sea, marking the first tangible piece of NEOM, the kingdom's ambitious $500 billion mega-city project.



This opulent destination showcases Saudi Arabia's commitment to diversifying its and establishing itself as a global powerhouse. Spanning 840,000 square meters, Sindalah offers a blend of natural beauty and cutting-edge design.



Developers transformed the island from a barren landmass into a luxurious paradise in just two years, employing 30,000 workers, four local partners, and 60 subcontracted companies.



The island boasts an impressive array of amenities, including an 86-berth marina for yachts, three luxury hotels, 440 rooms, 88 villas, and 218 upscale serviced apartments.



Visitors can enjoy an 18-hole golf course, 38 culinary venues, and 36 luxury retail outlets. Strategically located just 17 hours by sea from popular Mediterranean destinations, Sindalah serves as NEOM's gateway to the Red Sea.







The nearby NEOM Bay Airport ensures convenient access for air travelers. Environmental conservation played a crucial role in Sindalah's development.



The surrounding waters are home to 1,100 fish species and over 300 coral varieties, which NEOM officials are committed to preserving. By 2028, Sindalah aims to welcome 2,400 visitors daily and create approximately 3,500 jobs.

The Future of NEOM's Tourism Ambitions

These projections align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan, which seeks to boost tourism's contribution to the country's GDP from 6% to 10% and attract 150 million annual visitors by 2030.



While Sindalah's opening marks a significant achievement, some investors remain cautious about NEOM's overall viability. The project's ambitious goals have raised eyebrows in certain quarters.



However, Sindalah's successful launch may help alleviate some of these concerns by providing a concrete example of NEOM 's potential.



As Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in its tourism sector, Sindalah stands as a testament to the kingdom's vision. It represents a bold step toward shaping the future of Saudi tourism.



The island's opening not only showcases NEOM's progress but also highlights Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a premier global destination. This signals the nation's commitment to luxury travel and yachting enthusiasts worldwide.

