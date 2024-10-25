New Entertainment Show "Enkile Ennodu Para" Premieres on Asianet ME

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) A new game show, Enkile Ennodu Para, is set to debut on Asianet ME on October 26. Designed to engage audiences in the Middle East, this innovative guessing game promises an entertaining mix of laughter, suspense, and interactive fun, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

Hosted by the charismatic Swetha Menon and Sabu Mon - renowned personalities from Bigg Boss, Enkile Ennodu Para will feature beloved film personalities including Surabhilakshmi, Miya, Prayaga Martin, Tini Tom, Gayathri Suresh, Prasanth, Kottayam Nazeer, Azeez, and Nobi in its debut episodes.

The show features a unique format where participants must use their instincts to answer "Yes" or "No" to win exciting prizes. Each episode will showcase three celebrity contestants competing in three fun-filled rounds. The tension builds as the participant with the lowest score at the end of each round is eliminated, leaving one finalist to vie for the grand prize!

Show Format Highlights:

• Round 1: A contestant steps into the center podium, as anchors Swetha Menon and Sabu Mon present two humorous statements, only one of which is true. The guest must guess which statement is correct and lock in their choice using the buzzer. The right guess earns a point.

• Round 2: A food challenge awaits as guests select a hidden food item and must eat it within a time limit, all while facing fun constraints. Success earns them points!

• Round 3: The final round involves identifying the true professional between two individuals—one real and one fake—standing beside the anchors. The guest must guess which person holds the real profession (e.g., Doctor, Lawyer, Teacher, etc.) based on the anchors' persuasion. A correct guess earns a point.

At the end of each round, the winner will receive a prize, but there’s a twist! A comedy character will present two boxes—one containing real money and the other empty. The anchors, along with the comedy character, will try to convince the winner to choose the correct box.

Enkile Ennodu Para promises to be a unique blend of humor, suspense, and entertainment, making it an unmissable addition to Asianet ME’s lineup.



Don’t miss the premiere on October 26 at 9 PM and catch it every Saturday and Sunday for a fun-filled evening! Asianet is available on eLife TV – Channel no. 801 and Yupp TV.







