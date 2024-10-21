GCCIA to Host International Forum in Collaboration with EPRI, GO15, and Med-TSO to Drive the Energy Transition Towards Net Zero

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia, 20 October 2024: Under the generous patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an international forum titled ‘Powering the Future Toward Net Zero’ will be organized by the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), in collaboration with EPRI, GO15, and Med-TSO, on 27-28 October at the Kempinski Al Othman Hotel.

Building on the momentum of the successful Energy Storage Forums held in 2022 and 2023, this year’s forum is set to be a significant platform for advancing discussions on the future of the energy sector. With a focus on technology, market development, regional interconnections, storage solutions, and resource adequacy for achieving a net-zero grid, the forum is poised to foster collaboration and dialogue among global energy leaders.

As the cornerstone of the Gulf region’s energy landscape, GCCIA plays a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability, efficiency, and security of power supply across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. By interconnecting the power grids of these countries, GCCIA has enabled seamless electricity trade and shared resources, promoting economic benefits and grid stability across the region. This interconnected infrastructure positions the GCC countries at the forefront of energy transition, offering flexibility and efficiency critical for supporting a future net-zero grid.

Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA, underscored the organization’s commitment to advancing regional and global energy collaboration: “At GCCIA, we are dedicated to enabling the Gulf region’s energy transition through stronger interconnections, efficient power trading, and regional cooperation. This forum represents a vital opportunity to unite global thought leaders and decision-makers in shaping the energy strategies of tomorrow. Our work towards a resilient and sustainable energy future continues to be at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to engaging with key stakeholders to drive the transformation needed to achieve net-zero targets.”

EPRI’s Role in the Forum

EPRI, an independent, non-profit energy R&D institute, will play a pivotal role throughout the event. Dr. Arshad Mansoor, president and CEO of EPRI, will deliver a keynote address focusing on the global energy landscape and how strategic collaboration can drive net-zero goals. EPRI will also lead multiple sessions, including discussions on the technical pillars necessary for the energy transition and insights into grid optimization to support a resilient and affordable net-zero future.

“EPRI is honored to collaborate with GCCIA, GO15, and Med-TSO in this essential dialogue on transitioning to a sustainable energy future,” said Dr. Mansoor. “Our research and global collaboration continue to support the energy industry in overcoming the challenges of flexibility and reliability as we collectively strive to meet economy-wide net-zero targets.”

Neva Espinoza, senior vice president of Energy Supply and Low-Carbon Resources and chief generation officer at EPRI, will moderate key sessions addressing power sector strategy for achieving net-zero and accelerating decarbonization efforts through global collaboration and innovation. These sessions aim to provide actionable insights on balancing affordability, resilience, and sustainability, especially as the energy sector integrates more renewable resources and deploys other advanced generation technologies.

Daniel Brooks, senior vice president of Energy Delivery and Customer Solutions at EPRI, will lead the session on ‘Regional Grid Optimization to Enable a Reliable, Affordable Net-Zero Future’, a critical discussion that will explore the role of strong regional grid infrastructure in achieving net-zero goals, and the ‘Showcase Technology Expo: Grid Enhancing Technologies (GETs)’, Brooks' sessions will focus on new technologies, advanced planning, and operational capabilities necessary to enhance grid resilience and affordability, alongside market transformations needed to support the energy transition.

Additional EPRI speakers include Neil Wilmshurst, chief nuclear strategy officer and managing director of EPRI Gulf, and Aidan Tuohy, director of research and development for the Integrated Grid and Energy Systems sector. They will cover emerging technologies in the areas of artificial intelligence and grid operations and planning, respectively.

A Global Gathering for the Energy Sector

Attendees can expect a diverse array of sessions, including discussions led by distinguished experts from GCCIA, GO15, Med-TSO, and EPRI, covering critical topics such as grid planning, market reforms, the role of AI in grid operations, and the deployment of grid-enhancing technologies. Esteemed speakers, including CEOs, senior advisors, and government representatives from the GCC, North America, Europe, and Asia, will bring unique perspectives to these discussions, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of strategies to enable a reliable and sustainable energy transition.

Besides Eng. Ahmed Al Ebrahim, CEO of GCCIA and GO15 Steering Board member, GO15 (the association of the Very Large Power Grid Operators) will be represented by Manu Asthana, CEO of PJM (USA), and several Senior VPs from KPX (South Korea), RTE (France) or Terna (Italy). According to Bruno Meyer, GO15 Secretary General: “The growth in electricity demand, combined with the increase in the share of intermittent renewables, will require massive investments in power grids infrastructure worldwide. Political and societal choices must already be made to meet this challenge.”

This forum will assist in advancing the shared goals of energy transition and net-zero commitments, building on the outcomes of COP28 and fostering collaboration across borders to secure a cleaner, more resilient energy future.





MENAFN21102024005113011630ID1108800402