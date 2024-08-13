Coldtrack Is Highlighted On The Inc. 5000 List For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the Fourth Year in a Row, ColdTrack Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List and Continues To Lead Perishable eCommerce Fulfillment Segment

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ColdTrack , the leading turnkey cold chain logistics fulfillment for fresh and frozen eCommerce brands in America, continues to be recognized for its work in the industry. This year, the company earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive time.“Our fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the dedication and incredible performance of our team, which has enabled us to sustain our position as the leader in the national perishable eCommerce fulfillment segment,” says Guy Ironi, ColdTrack's Chief Executive Officer.The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on their revenue growth rate. This prestigious ranking is highly esteemed within the business community and serves as a benchmark for measuring company success and growth.Formerly known as NutriFresh, ColdTrack has been setting the standard for unparalleled expertise in shipping perishable goods. The team strategically focuses on the intricate challenges of handling items that demand careful attention, such as fresh and frozen storage, kitting and pick arrays, custom packaging, insulated liners, dry ice, and gel packs.ColdTrack shipping services stand out for their innovative solutions and ability to meet the market's demands. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, they can save clients an average of 24% on shipping costs, due to their network of top-performing national and regional carriers.As for pick-and-pack services, the company relies on 12 temperature-controlled warehouses strategically located to reach 99.1% of the US in less than 48 hours via ground transportation. Additionally, ColdTrack's commitment to efficiency is shown in the 99.7% pick-and-pack accuracy rate, which is achieved through strict adherence to the partner's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).The company's CEO commented,“Starting in 2017, we were the first company to offer temperature-sensitive brands with an all-in solution, including nationwide warehouse locations, bespoke software, and white-glove logistics services. Because of our first-mover advantage, years of experience, and unique approach, no other company in this space has been able to maintain such rapid growth over an extended period of time.”ColdTrack's growth and recognition on the Inc. 5000 list are also possible through its competitive order management and shipping optimization software, ColdTrack Live. With it, users have access to real-time shipping performance data and automated carrier selection, cartonization logic, weather-based coolant quantity, and more.About ColdTrackColdTrack is the leading tech-enabled third-party fulfillment platform for B2C and B2B eCommerce businesses, with capabilities that include bespoke pick-and-pack fulfillment, proprietary route optimization software, and enterprise shipping services across national and regional carriers. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company was founded in 2014 as a turnkey cold chain logistics platform for eCommerce food and beverage brands. Today, ColdTrack has facility locations in Edison, NJ, Stockton, CA, Patterson, CA, and Indianapolis, IN (opening Q4 2024), plus additional partner facilities in Florida, Texas, Utah, and Oregon. Unlike traditional 3PLs, the company focuses exclusively on the unique complexities of shipping perishable goods. ColdTrack enables convenient ground shipping within 48 hours or to more than 99% of the US population.

Warner Siebert, CRO

ColdTrack

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn