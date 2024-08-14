Polish billionaire plans on filing lawsuit against Meta over fake ads

(MENAFN) Polish billionaire Rafal Brzoska is preparing to take action against Meta Platforms over the proliferation of fraudulent advertisements on and Instagram that misuse images of him and his wife, Omenaa Mensah. Brzoska, the founder and CEO of the parcel locker company InPost, has expressed frustration with Meta's lack of response to requests for the removal of these misleading ads.



Brzoska’s legal challenge comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Meta's advertising practices. Earlier in July, European Union antitrust regulators criticized Meta’s “pay or consent” model for advertising, which they found to be in violation of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Under this regulation, introduced in November, European Union users of Facebook and Instagram have the choice between paying a subscription fee or allowing the company to use their personal data for targeted advertising.



In a statement to Reuters, Brzoska revealed plans to file a private lawsuit against Meta but has not yet determined the specific jurisdictions for the case. He noted that all potential legal avenues are being considered, including the possibility of a lawsuit in the United States if no satisfactory resolution is achieved in Europe. Brzoska and his wife aim to secure substantial compensation corresponding to the advertising revenue generated by these fraudulent ads. Should they win the case, they plan to donate the proceeds to charity.



Last week, the Polish Personal Data Protection Office, led by Miroslaw Wroblewski, issued an order requiring Meta Platforms Ireland Limited to cease displaying the false advertisements featuring Brzoska's wife’s photos and personal details for a period of three months. This order highlights the broader concerns over the misuse of personal data and the need for stricter controls on digital advertising practices.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553738