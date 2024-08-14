NATO allies get skeptical over Ukraine's capacity to maintain control over Russian territory

(MENAFN) allies are skeptical about Ukraine's capacity to maintain control over Russian territory, even if it takes Moscow weeks to expel Ukrainian forces from Kursk Region, according to a Western official familiar with Kyiv’s plans. The official, speaking to Bloomberg, noted that while the incursion demonstrated Ukraine's willingness to challenge Russia, the feasibility of sustaining control over captured areas remains doubtful.



On August 6, Ukrainian forces from six brigades launched an offensive into Kursk Region, seizing several border villages. In response, Moscow declared a state of emergency and initiated a counter-terrorist operation. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian advance has been halted, estimating Ukrainian losses at up to 2,000 soldiers and over 200 armored vehicles.



The NATO official mentioned that Ukraine’s decision to conduct the incursion had been under consideration for some time, aiming to pressure Russia. Despite the support from President Joe Biden’s administration and the European Union, which have endorsed Ukraine's right to defend itself, NATO members have remained cautious, withholding definitive judgments on the operation.



Ukrainian officials did not disclose details about the cross-border attack until it was already in progress, according to a Western intelligence source. Meanwhile, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh described the incursion as aligning with United States policy on Ukraine’s use of American-supplied weapons for self-defense, and the European Union has also endorsed the operation as a legitimate defense measure.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553964