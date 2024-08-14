Srettha's Fall Resets Thailand's Topsy-Turvy Politics

(MENAFN- Asia Times) BANGKOK – A Thai court has ruled Prime Srettha Thavisin breached ethical standards in his appointment of a convicted felon to his Cabinet, knocking the embattled premier from power after less than a year in office and thrusting Thai back into relative chaos.

The Constitutional Court judged Srettha's appointment of Phichit Chuenban, jailed for trying to bribe court judges with money in a bag in an earlier case against ex-premier and ruling Peua Thai party patron Thaksin Shinawatra, warranted his dismissal even though Pichet had quickly stepped down.

Srettha was not in attendance at the court hearing, opting instead to visit a Bangkok street food market. Local media had widely reported Srettha was tipped to survive the verdict, though the premier's influential legal advisor and constitutional expert had signaled on Tuesday that the ruling may go against him.

It's unclear what role, if any, Thaksin played in the now fateful decision to push Phichit into Srettha's reshuffled Cabinet – possibly as a deliberate poke at conservative rivals – but most of the aides, advisors and appointees surrounding political novice Srettha were known long-time Thaksin servants and loyalists and largely unknown to Srettha.

Deputy Prime Minister and Peua Thai stalwart Phumtham Wechayachai is expected to serve as caretaker prime minister until a parliamentary vote can be arranged on a new premier. Based on election rules, Peua Thai can put forward Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra or ailing former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri for premier.

Thaksin and his ex-wife, however, were known to be reluctant to put their unseasoned daughter, who was pregnant on the 2023 campaign trail and only recently appointed as Peua Thai's leader, in the line of fire so early in her political career. That's likely more the case now as the kingdom's politics become even more volatile and uncertain.