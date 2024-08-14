Man Dies After Hit By Stone During Scuffle In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died after being hit by a stone on head during a scuffle between two groups in Surankote Poonch, an official said.

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that a scuffle erupted between two groups over some land dispute, during which the two sides pelted stones on each other.

“During the course of time, a stone hit head of one Mohammad Sadiq, leaving him with critical injuries,” the official said, adding,“The person was evacuated from the site to SDH Surankote, however he succumbed en-route.”

Confirming the incident, a official said that they have registered a case into the matter for further investigations.

