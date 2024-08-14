(MENAFN) A Ukrainian cluster munition attack near a bus stop in Lisichansk, located in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 29 others, including a child. The explosion occurred around 11:45 a.m. local time, according to local officials.



Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the LPR, reported via Telegram that Ukrainian forces used cluster munitions in the assault on Lisichansk. The city administration confirmed the shelling took place near a bus stop, causing significant casualties and damage.



LPR Health Natalya Pashenko stated that one person died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries from a heart wound later in the hospital. At least 18 people, including a 12-year-old child, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Emergency medical teams from various LPR regions were dispatched to assist the wounded.



The incident adds to ongoing allegations from Russia that Ukrainian forces are conducting indiscriminate attacks using Western-supplied artillery and missiles, causing civilian casualties and infrastructure damage in Donbass. Earlier this month, Pasechnik reported that the Ukrainian military launched multiple missiles at Lugansk, resulting in damage to a fuel depot and residential areas, despite Russian air defenses intercepting several projectiles.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553963