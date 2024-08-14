Ex-US ambassador to Moscow expresses skepticism about future of Western-Russian ties

(MENAFN) John Sullivan, the former United States ambassador to Moscow, has expressed deep skepticism about the future of Western-Russian relations, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a recent interview with Foreign Policy magazine, Sullivan highlighted the difficulties faced by the West in influencing Russia's stance on the Ukraine issue.



Sullivan described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s as “extremely difficult” to engage with due to its “maximalist” negotiating style. He criticized the current approach, stating, “If there were something we could do to pressure Russia to bend to our will, we would’ve already done that on Ukraine.” He referred to the extensive sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies since the start of the conflict, suggesting that these measures have been inadequate.



The former diplomat conveyed a pessimistic view on potential diplomatic solutions, noting that Putin’s entrenched position on Ukraine reflects his broader worldview and personal ideology. Sullivan argued that Putin is unlikely to compromise, citing his inflexible stance on issues crucial to his conception of Russia.



Sullivan proposed several possible paths to conflict resolution, such as a cease-fire that does not involve recognizing Russian territorial claims or a substantial support initiative for Ukraine similar to a lend-lease program. However, he emphasized that these solutions are contingent upon having a counterpart in the Kremlin willing to negotiate, a condition he doubts will be met under Putin’s leadership.

