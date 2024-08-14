Doda Encounter: Terrorist Killed, One AK-47 Rifle Recovered
Date
8/14/2024 8:19:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Assar area of Doda, the army said on Wednesday.
In a post on X, White Knight Corps said that one AK-47 rifle has been recovered in addition to one M4 carbine rifle
ADVERTISEMENT
“One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered in addition to the M4 rifle. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing,” it said.
Earlier, a captain rank officer was injured while leading the search party and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
MENAFN14082024000215011059ID1108553956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.