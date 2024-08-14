Doda Encounter: Terrorist Killed, One AK-47 Rifle Recovered

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A has been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Assar area of Doda, the said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps said that one AK-47 rifle has been recovered in addition to one M4 carbine rifle

“One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered in addition to the M4 rifle. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing,” it said.

Earlier, a captain rank officer was while leading the search party and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.