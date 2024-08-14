Ex-Russian leader vows severe repercussions for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has vowed severe repercussions for Ukraine following its recent large-scale assault on Russia’s Kursk Region. Speaking at a meeting of the ruling United Russia party, Medvedev, who chairs both the party and the Security Council, condemned the Ukrainian offensive as a significant escalation in the conflict and a provocation against Russian territory.



Medvedev emphasized the need for Russian authorities to support evacuees displaced by the attack but stressed that Ukraine would face “deserved punishment.” He hinted at various forms of retaliation, including potential consequences for the Ukrainian leadership. Although he did not specify the exact nature of the response, past Russian strategies have included high-precision strikes against key Ukrainian infrastructure and decision-making centers.



According to The Times, Ukrainian officials are preparing for a possible aggressive reaction from Russia, which might target critical facilities in Kyiv. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that the Ukrainian advance has been halted, with significant losses estimated at up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers and over 200 armored vehicles. Despite these claims, Russia insists that its military actions are focused solely on strategic targets and do not aim at civilian areas.

